DFCCIL MD Praveen Kumar conducts inspection of Vadodara unit and unveils Maintenance Depot

VADODARA: Praveen Kumar, Managing Director of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL), conducted a detailed inspection of the Vadodara unit

section from New Bhestan to New Makarpura.

He was accompanied by senior officials, including Executive Director Sandesh Srivastava and General Manager S.P. Verma, during the visit, which highlighted the operational and maintenance excellence of the unit. Manish Gupta, Chief General Manager of the Vadodara division, coordinated the inspection along with his team.

During the visit, Praveen Kumar made an in-depth review of tracks, stations, and staff quarters, appreciating meticulous upkeep and efficient management practices.

He inaugurated the Intermediate Maintenance Sub Depot (IMSD) at New Gothangam, a facility expected to significantly enhance the maintenance operations of the region.

This visit also highlighted the innovative safety initiatives undertaken by the Vadodara unit. Among the main initiatives observed were the Jan Rakshak Device, which gives pre-warning signals to the public about approaching trains with the aim of reducing accidents at crossings. Another was the Nukkad Natak Program, interactive street performances that raise awareness regarding railway safety and prevent run-over incidents.

To this end, Praveen Kumar announced several awards for the Vadodara unit, including safety awareness programs, maintenance innovations at TSS Gothangam, and the best overall maintained section. The Vadodara unit was declared the “Best Maintained Section” officially in DFCCIL, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement.

As part of the visit, Praveen Kumar also visited proposed sites for Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) at New Udhana, New Sanjali, and New Gothangam. He reviewed progress at these locations and interacted with potential investors and developers to discuss plans for establishing logistics facilities, including cargo terminals and warehouses, aimed at supporting regional economic growth.

On November 30, Praveen Kumar, along with Manish Gupta, CGM Vadodara, Manish Awasthi, CGM Ahmedabad, and other officials of DFCCIL, visited the Track Slab Manufacturing Factory of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) in Anand, Gujarat. The visit again showed that DFCCIL works to develop infrastructure while ensuring innovation in collaboration with the other major national projects.