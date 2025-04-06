DFCCIL inspects New Boraki – New Daud Khan section

New Delhi: A high-level inspection of the New Boraki to New Daud Khan section was conducted on Saturday by senior officials including Vikas Kumar Jain, Executive Director/Public Grievance/MR, Praveen Kumar, Managing Director, DFCCIL, and Pushpesh R. Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager/Delhi Division/Northern Railways.

The visit was held in the presence of officials from the Railway Board, Indian Railways, DFCCIL, L2M, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The highlight of the inspection was a detailed review of the Machine Vision Inspection System (MVIS) deployed at New Daud Khan.

This cutting-edge system has been developed by L2M in collaboration with IISc for DFCCIL under the ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been built to enhance the safety and reliability of freight operations.

The MVIS system leverages advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, and Internet of Things (IoT). It uses ultra high-resolution cameras to capture and process images of passing high speed freight trains. The technology is enabling DFCCIL with automated inspection and real-time detection of faults such as hanging body parts, missing body parts, broken springs, axle box issues, body defects, open doors etc. along with data metrics of trains.

By automating the inspection process, MVIS overcomes the limitations of manual checks, thereby reducing safety risks and improving efficiency across the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The system plays a crucial role in maintaining higher speeds and overall reliability in freight train operations.

This MVIS is the first of its kind in India and marks a significant step forward in modernizing railway freight safety infrastructure using homegrown technology.