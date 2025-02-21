DFCCIL highlights revolutionary freight corridor at LOGISTICS-2025

NEW DELHI: Praveen Kumar, Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL), opened the DFCCIL stall at LOGISTICS-2025 during the International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF-2025) organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event was graced by the presence of senior officials, industry players, and logistics professionals, with SP Verma, GGM/BD&BA, and Roshan Singh, AGM/OP&BD, also visiting the exhibition. Hosting guests, Praveen Kumar underlined the Dedicated Freight Corridor project as India’s biggest rail infra project, revamping the country’s freight and logistics industry using state-of-the-art infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology. He pointed towards the vital contributions of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) in making logistics costs between 13-14 per cent of GDP go to single digits and thereby raising India’s international logistics ranking.

Addressing the inauguration, Praveen Kumar said, “The DFC Network is turning out to be a game-changer for India’s freight and logistics industry. With DFC, freight trains are now higher, longer, heavier, and faster. Today, over 400 trains carry over 517 million Gross Tonne Kilometres (GTKMs) of freight every day, connecting seamlessly industrial centres, consumer markets, and ports along the Western Coast. We are writing a new chapter in the socio-economic development of India with pride.”

DFCCIL’s display at IETF-2025 comprises path-breaking innovations, such as Trucks-on-Train, High-Speed Cargo, and construction of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) along the DFC Network. Other significant developments, like Goods Sheds, Private Freight Terminals, and Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP), will increase connectivity, lower logistics costs, and augment India’s export-import

(EXIM) trade.