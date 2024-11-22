DFC enters into operational phase

PRAYAGRAJ: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) entered its operational phase, marking a milestone on the way for the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

Pankaj Saxena, Director for Project Planning, conducted detailed scrutiny of key sections, including the New Karchana to New Bhaupur section in the up direction and New Bhaupur to New Manauri in the down direction.

The inspections at Prayagraj Unit East and West evaluated the operational preparedness and discussed issues ahead of the onset of fog season and before the Kumbh Mela 2025.

Saxena held a detailed meeting with the officials from DFCCIL and GMR at the OCC, Prayagraj, to discuss the timelines to complete pending works of construction. Fog season preparation was a critical agenda item where Saxena reviewed measures to mitigate the same by ensuring seamless train movements.

He also insisted that preparations for the Kumbh Mela—the largest congregation—would warrant robust freight management.

It was noted during inspection that the block section boundary wall construction was yielding fruitful results in minimising cattle-related accidents.

A significant component of the inspection included a scrutiny of the signal post telephone system, which is relied on for communication in low-visibility conditions, and a check of the Auto Location Hut (ALH).

These unmanned structures, connected through optical fibre, support signalling and telecommunication equipment critical for power supply, axle counters, as well as electronic interlocking systems. The use of remote terminal units allows real-time analysis of failures, which enhances reliability in operation.

Senior officials from DFCCIL’s corporate office who visited the place include general managers Rakesh Kumar Gupta (Track), AS Tomar (S&T), Amit Sengar (Electrical), and Vinod Gautam (Mechanical & Safety).

The field unit that represents Prayagraj West was led by Chief General Manager Devendra Singh, accompanied by other key officials. GMR representatives, including Gandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Krishna, and Kamal Sharma, were also present during the visit.