DFC delivers world’s first 1 km double-line rail tunnel with high-rise overhead electrification

DADRI/NCR: The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) continues to showcase its engineering prowess, delivering crucial infrastructure enhancements that are revolutionising freight transport in India. Among the standout achievements is a world-first: a 1 km long double-line rail tunnel equipped with high-rise Overhead Electrification (OHE), designed to facilitate the seamless movement of double-stack container trains.



This pioneering structure marks a significant advancement in rail technology and operational capacity.

Another impressive feat is the 2.76 km viaduct near Sohna, rising 25 meters above ground level.

This viaduct was constructed to prevent the DFC track from splitting Sohna city in two, circumventing the need for extensive earthworks. It stands as a testament to the project’s commitment to balancing infrastructure development with urban planning.

This vital section of the DFC crosses diverse terrains, connecting major industrial and agricultural regions. In Uttar Pradesh, it touches Bulandshahar and Gautam Budh Nagar; in Haryana, it extends through Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Mewat, and Rewari; and it continues into Rajasthan, reaching Alwar. This strategic routing not only enhances connectivity but also supports economic activity across these states.

Freight trains running along this section are revolutionising cargo transport by operating double-stack, long-haul trains from India’s western ports to the Delhi NCR region, giving a major boost to export-import (EXIM) traffic. The new routing has drastically cut travel times, bypassing the heavily congested NCR region, resulting in faster deliveries and reduced logistical bottlenecks.

In addition to streamlining supply chains, the DFC has had a positive environmental impact. The reduction in truck traffic along key routes has led to a notable decrease in air pollution across the NCR, aligning with India’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and improving urban air quality.