Development Commissioner Beena visits ‘Sanrachna’ Handloom Expo

New Delhi: M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, on Wednesday visited the Handloom and Handicrafts Expo ‘Sanrachna’ at Handloom Haat, Janpath, where she interacted with artisans, weavers and representatives of self-help groups participating in the event. During her

visit, she commended the participants for sustaining India’s rich handloom and craft traditions while responding to contemporary design trends and market needs.

The expo’s key highlight was a special fashion showcase titled “Bharat Weaves – Pride in Every Yarn,” a concept-driven presentation tracing India’s textile heritage through five curated collections.

The opening segment, ‘The Vedic Collection – Timeless Heritage,’ drew from ancient philosophies, sacred motifs and natural fibres, translating them into contemporary silhouettes that reflected the enduring roots of Indian textiles.

This was followed by ‘The Khadi Collection – Dhaga Darpan: Woven Freedom,’ which showcased Khadi’s historic association with India’s freedom movement while presenting it in modern forms aligned with sustainable fashion principles. ‘The Saree Collection – Six Yards of Legacy’ celebrated the versatility and timeless appeal of the Indian saree.

Organised by the National Design Centre, the expo will continue, from 11 am to 8 pm, until January 18.