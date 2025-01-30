Deshnee Naidoo appointed CEO of Vedanta Resources

New Delhi: Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent firm of Mumbai-based mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Deshnee Naidoo as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to spearhead its fresh growth phase.

Her appointment comes at a time when Vedanta Resources Ltd's Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, is demerging its businesses to unlock significant value for stakeholders.

This marks Naidoo's second stint with the company.

In her previous assignment, Naidoo was CEO of nickel and copper firm Vale Base Metals.

Naidoo's appointment is with effect from January 20, 2025, the company said in a statement.

She was with Vedanta from 2014 to 2020 and served in senior leadership roles including CEO of Africa Base Metals and CEO of Vedanta Zinc International.