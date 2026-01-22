‘Dept of Posts eyes 30% rise in revenue to Rs 17,546 crore in FY26’

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has set a revenue target of Rs 17,546 crore for the current financial year ending March 2026, representing a 30 per cent increase over Rs 13,240 crore achieved in FY25, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Speaking after the third quarterly review of the department, Scindia said four of the six business verticals have recorded revenue growth, while mail and international mail remained flat due to restrictions in the US market. Mail services revenue has been steady at around Rs 1,625 crore over the last three quarters, while international mail revenue has stagnated at about Rs 450 crore.

India Post had temporarily suspended international mail services to the US owing to changes and lack of clarity in US customs guidelines, before resuming operations from October 15.

Scindia said the department, currently a cost centre for the government, aims to become a profit centre within the next four to five years. He noted that revenue grew marginally from Rs 12,800 crore in FY24 to Rs 13,240 crore in FY25, and the department is now targeting a significantly higher growth trajectory in FY26.

Among the growing verticals, Post Office Savings Bank revenue rose 7 per cent to Rs 5,426 crore, while postal life insurance and rural PLI grew 11 per cent to Rs 1,030 crore. Parcel services revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 485 crore, and citizen-centric services nearly doubled to Rs 641 crore.

Cumulative revenue for the first three quarters of the current fiscal stood at Rs 10,200 crore, up 9 per cent year-on-year. Scindia said the final quarter typically contributes strongly to revenues, expressing confidence of nearing the FY26 target.