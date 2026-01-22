Dept of Fisheries successfully organises Round Table Conference on Seafood Export Promotion in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries on January 21, 2026 organised a Round Table Conference on Seafood Export Promotion in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The meeting was attended by Ministers of State George Kurian and Prof. S P Singh Baghel.

Diplomats from 40 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Oceania participated, along with representatives from international organisations such as FAO, ADB, IFAD, GIZ and AFD, highlighting India’s expanding global engagement in the fisheries and seafood sector.

Discussions focused on sustainability, climate resilience, responsible fisheries, technology transfer, green innovation, capacity building, supply-chain development and emerging areas such as ornamental fisheries and seaweed cultivation.

Addressing the conference, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said India has emerged as a major global fisheries and aquaculture player, with seafood export values doubling over the past decade. He highlighted steps to strengthen compliance and transparency through new traceability frameworks, EEZ rules and high-seas fishing guidelines, while outlining cooperation opportunities in advanced aquaculture, processing, cold chains, digital monitoring and joint R&D.

George Kurian said seafood exports have risen 21 per cent in the past seven months and reiterated the govt’s goal of reaching Rs 1 lakh crore in exports. Prof. Baghel underlined seafood’s role in nutrition, employment and food security, while Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said formalisation and digitalisation are driving export growth.