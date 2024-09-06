Dept of Fisheries organises Stakeholder Consultation on Fisheries Export Promotion in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (MoFAH&D), Govt of India, organised a Stakeholder Consultation on Fisheries Export Promotion with a focus on strengthening shrimp farming and the value chain on Friday, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj along with George Kurian, Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Minority Affairs chaired the meet.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasised the vital role of the fisheries sector in Indian economy, which is experiencing a robust growth rate of 9 per cent. This growth is expected to be a cornerstone in the development of India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The government has set ambitious goals to transform the country into an International Processing Hub, capitalising on the sector’s vast potential. Key initiatives include digitalising the fisheries sector to support traceable and sustainable fish exports through the development of Smart and Integrated Harbours, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies. Additionally, light was shed on new budgetary allocations made for the establishment of Nucleus Breeding Centres focused on shrimp to further enhance the sector.

The Union Minister also highlighted plans to promote deep-sea fishing and to upgrade fishing infrastructure in Andaman & Nicobar Islands as well as in Lakshadweep Islands, with a particular emphasis on tuna exports. The efforts of various start-ups in the fisheries sector especially of Trout Culture in Hyderabad and smart & digitalised Fishing trade at Karanja Fishing Harbour, Maharashtra were commended. The seafood exporters were encouraged to modernise their processing units to enhance value addition and improve economic returns. To address challenges in maintaining disease-free broodstock and seed, a committee will be established to provide comprehensive recommendations.

George Kurian, MoS Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Minority Affairs, highlighted that the government has increased the financial allocation to the Department of Fisheries and also enhanced funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The implementation of 218 new Projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Palghar, Maharashtra, on August 30, 2024, worth Rs 1,564 crore was also mentioned, which are expected to create over five lakhs direct and indirect employment

opportunities.