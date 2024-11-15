Dept of Fisheries holds investors meet for investment in Andaman’s fisheries sector

New Delhi: The Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D, Organised Investors Meet 2024: Investment Opportunities in Fisheries and Aquaculture sector of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Thursday at Swaraj Dweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the presence of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D), Admiral D K Joshi, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, NM, VSM (Retd.) Lieutenant Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, George Kurian, Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Secretary (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries , MoFAH&D, Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and other dignitaries.

Investors from various parts of the country specialising in technologies related to Tuna Fishing and Seaweed also participated in the event.

The global tuna industry, valued at over $40 billion annually, plays a major role in the blue economy.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands represent a prime opportunity for this sector, with a vast 6 lakh square km Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rich in high-value tuna species and an untapped oceanic potential of 60,000 metric tons.

This includes 24,000 metric tons for Yellowfin and 2,000 metric tons for Skipjack, while current harvests stand at just 4,420 metric tons, leaving ample room for expansion.

Strategically located near Southeast Asia, the islands offer efficient trade routes by sea and air, ideally positioning India to expand its tuna export capabilities.

In this context, The Department of Fisheries, GoI, under PMMSY, launched of the developing a Tuna Cluster in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, focusing on investment in infrastructure, investor partnerships, training, and capacity-building to strengthen operations and boost global competitiveness in tuna fisheries.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the transformative initiatives led by the Government of India, including PMMSY, PM-MSKY , FIDF, and the Blue Revolution, supported by an unprecedented investment of Rs 38,572 crore since 2015.

He expressed gratitude to the investors for their active participation and emphasized the vast export potential in the fisheries sector of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, encouraging investors to seize these opportunities.

The minister envisioned the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a future hub for fisheries exports, noting that the government is also working to strengthen trade with Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, he outlined efforts to promote deep-sea fishing and develop post-harvest processing facilities to help achieve the export target of Rs 1 lakh crore. Union minister emphasized on creating modern fishing infrastructure in A&N for sustainably utilising huge untapped resources of this region.

Admiral D K Joshi Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, addressed key challenges facing the fisheries sector in the region, including logistical issues due to limited connectivity with Southeast Asia, delays in trade clearances caused by the absence of MPEDA and EIC offices (with Chennai being the nearest office), and the need for improved transport infrastructure. To address these challenges, a direct flight connecting the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with Southeast Asia though Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia, will be inaugurated on November 16, 2024, enabling the enabling trade connectivity. First export consignment may be sent via the return flight.

Additionally, for seafood exports promotion from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the MPEDA and EIC have established desk offices at Port Blair enhancing the efficiency of trade clearances and facilitating smoother operations.