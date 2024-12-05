Delhivery hosts Growth Summit in Kolkata

Kolkata: Delhivery, India's largest logistics and supply chain services provider, hosted its ninth Growth Summit in Kolkata recently, bringing together over 180 founders, entrepreneurs, and supply chain experts from the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector. The event underscored the growing opportunities for D2C brands in Tier 2 and 3 markets.

The summit featured insightful panel discussions and keynote addresses by industry leaders, including Nikhil Daga, Founder of Krishna Ayurveda; Sanjeev Jain, Founder and CEO of Supra Pens; Anurag Agarwal, Founder of Nestasia; and Ankit Kothari, Co-Founder of Wishcare. Topics ranged from leveraging technology to scale D2C businesses and optimizing AI-driven logistics to tapping into India's underserved markets.

With West Bengal recording exports worth $13.8 billion in 2023-24 and Kolkata's strategic position as a gateway to Northeast India and neighbouring countries, the city offers immense potential for D2C growth.