Delhi: Tripura courts investors, inks MoUs worth Rs 2,000 crore

New Delhi: The Department of Industries & Commerce of Tripura recently hosted the dynamic “Destination Tripura – Business Meet 2026” investors’ roadshow in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Federation House in New Delhi. The event attracted a vibrant mix of industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and diplomats, all eager to explore the state’s potential.



This roadshow acts as a stepping stone toward the upcoming Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala later this year. It showcased Tripura’s growing industrial landscape, expanding infrastructure, and targeted investment opportunities, positioning the state as an exciting emerging business hub in Northeast India.

Tripura’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Santana Chakma, delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering a seamless investment environment. “Tripura offers tremendous potential across various sectors, and we are committed to implementing reforms that make investment simple and straightforward,” she stated, encouraging stakeholders to consider long-term partnerships in the state.

Senior officials from the State Government engaged with investors, highlighting supportive policies, incentives, and facilitation programs. Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary of Industries & Commerce, focused on promoting service industries and innovation-led growth, noting, “Our state boasts untapped opportunities in skilled human resources, IT, AI, tourism, food processing, and rubber. We’re also actively promoting public-private partnerships to accelerate development.”

Deepak Kumar, Director of Industries & Commerce, showcased Tripura’s key sectors and ready-to-invest projects. At the same time, V R Sharma, Vice Chairman of Jindal Advisory Services, shared his positive experience, saying, “We have invested Rs 250 crore in Tripura and plan to expand further.”

The event reached its peak with the signing of MoUs and LOIs valued at over Rs 2,000 crore. Later that evening, an exclusive meet for ambassadors and high commissioners focused on strengthening international trade ties and deepening cooperation with Tripura and the broader Northeast region.