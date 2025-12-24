Delhi: Silver surges to record Rs 2.27 lakh/kg

New Delhi: Silver prices surged Rs 9,750 to hit a new record of Rs 2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, even as the white metal breached the USD 72 per ounce-mark in overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

On Tuesday, the metal had settled at Rs 2,17,250 per kg.

During the calendar year, the white metal has risen by Rs 1,37,300, or 153.06 per cent, from Rs 89,700 per kilogram recorded on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity retreated from a record

high in the local bullion

market by a tad and traded lower by Rs 50 at Rs 1,40,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous close of Rs 1,40,850 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

In the international markets, spot gold crossed the USD 4,500 per ounce-mark for the first time by rising USD 41.18, or 0.92 per cent, to USD 4,525.96 per ounce.

In the last four sessions, the precious metal has risen by USD 186.46, or 4.3 per cent, from the closing price of USD 4,339.50 on December 19, 2025.

So far this year, the metal has added USD 1,920.19, or 73.7 per cent, from USD 2,605.77 per ounce recorded on December 31, 2024.