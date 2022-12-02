Delhi HC directs examination of 33-week pregnant woman seeking abortion

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday asked LNJP Hospital to constitute a medical board

to examine a 26-year-old woman, who seeks to terminate her 33-week pregnancy as the foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities which are likely to subsist lifelong and the child might not be able to lead a normal life.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to set up the board which shall examine the woman and inform the court on the feasibility of terminating the pregnancy.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 5. The woman said during her ultrasound tests till the 16th week of pregnancy no abnormalities were found in the foetus.