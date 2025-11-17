Delhi court to hear media before ruling Ambani’s plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday declined to grant an ex parte interim injunction sought by Anil Ambani to stop media outlets from reporting allegations that his companies were involved in a Rs 41,000 crore fraud.

Senior Civil Judge Vivek Beniwal of the Karkardooma Courts said the media organisations named in the case must be heard before any order is passed, effectively denying Ambani immediate relief. The court issued summons in the main defamation suit and also sought responses from Cobrapost, Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd — publisher of The Economic Times and The Times of India — Live Media & Publishers Pvt Ltd, and unnamed defendants.

“I will issue summons. No ex parte order,” the judge remarked, adding that the case did not warrant urgent protection at this stage.

Ambani’s counsel, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, said his client was not pressing for an ex parte order and requested that both sides be heard. The matter is listed for December 5. The suit challenges a Cobrapost report alleging fund diversion within Reliance Group amounting to over Rs 41,921 crore, claims that Ambani says continue to defame him.