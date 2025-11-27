Delhi: Central Bank of India to host retail loan outreach prog

New Delhi: The Central Bank of India’s Regional Offices Delhi-South, Delhi-North and Gurugram will jointly hold a ‘Retail Loan Outreach Program’ at ITC Welcom Hotel, Dwarka, on November 28, aimed at expanding access to a wide range of retail loan products with faster processing, transparent terms and customer-friendly services.

In the run-up to the event, the bank has rolled out several special schemes to support customers across diverse segments based on their financial needs. Gurugram Regional Head Sunny Kalra highlighted key offerings, including housing, vehicle, education, personal and gold loans, tailored to meet varying customer requirements. The mega camp will showcase these products with attractive interest rates and simplified procedures, the bank said. The initiative also seeks to strengthen customer relationships and enhance engagement with both new and existing clients.