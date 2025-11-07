Delhi Airport faces major delays as ATC glitch disrupts over 100 flights; AAI says tech teams working to restore system

New Delhi: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air on Friday said their flights facing delays at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue with the air traffic control system. Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations are experiencing delays. "Their team is actively working with all stakeholders including DIAL to resolve it at the earliest," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X. The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

Airlines posted messages on their X handles about the disruption at the Delhi airport. "Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted," IndiGo said. Air India said a technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. SpiceJet said the disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions. According to Akasa Air, the technical issue with ATC system at the Delhi airport may lead to longer wait times at the airport and delays for some of our flights.