Defence stocks continue to surge; Paras Defence zooms 19%

New Delhi: Shares of defence-related firms, including those of drone manufacturers, makers of missiles and allied equipment, surged on Friday in continuation to their ongoing winning run. The stock of Paras Defence and Space Technologies zoomed 18.90 per cent, Data Patterns rallied 9.25 per cent, Astra Microwave Products surged 7.10 per cent, Hindustan Aeronautics jumped 5.40 per cent, Mishra Dhatu Nigam soared 4.63 per cent, Bharat Electronics climbed 3.87 per cent and Bharat Dynamics went up by 1.95 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of drone manufacturer Droneacharya Aerial Innovations climbed 2 per cent. In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 82,330.59. The NSE Nifty dropped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to 25,019.80. Defence stocks ended higher on Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday, and last Friday as well. Shares of defence-related firms have been in focus since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.