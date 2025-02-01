Defence budget pegged at Rs 6.81 lakh crore for 2025-26

New Delhi: India on Saturday set aside Rs 6,81,210 crore as defence outlay for 2025-26 in a marginal increase over the current fiscal's allocation of Rs 6.22 lakh crore amid renewed focus on modernisation of the armed forces in the face of fast-evolving regional security scenario.

A total of Rs 1,92,387 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure that largely includes purchasing new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware.

The capital outlay in 2024-25 was Rs 1.72 lakh crore and revised estimates put the amount at Rs 1,59,500 crore that suggests an amount of around Rs 13,500 crore has not been spent yet.

For the next fiscal, the revenue expenditure that accounts for day-to-day operating costs and salaries has been pegged at Rs 4,88,822 crore that included Rs 1,60,795 crore for pensions.

The allocation for the defence budget is estimated at 1.91 per cent of the projected GDP in 2025-26.

Under capital expenditure, Rs 48,614 crore has been set aside for aircraft and aero engines while Rs 24,390 crore is allocated for the naval fleet.

An amount of Rs 63,099 crore has been set aside for other equipment.

A separate allocation of Rs 4,500 crore has been made for naval dockyard projects.

In 2024-25, the government allocated Rs 6,21,940 crore for defence budget.