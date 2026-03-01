Deepak Gupta assumes charge as CMD, GAIL

New Delhi: Deepak Gupta today assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited, India’s leading energy major.



Deepak Gupta, a Mechanical Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, has more than 35 years of deep & diverse experience across Oil & Gas value chain. He brings comprehensive blend of technical, strategic & board level leadership. His expertise spans Project & Construction Management, Contracts & Global Procurement, Technology Selection, Business Development, Operations & Maintenance.

Gupta joined GAIL as Director (Projects) in February 2022 and is leading the execution of multiple high impact initiatives encompassing Natural Gas & LPG Pipelines, Gas Processing Units, critical SCADA infrastructure, Green Energy initiatives to achieve Net-Zero goals, setting national benchmark for Clean Energy adoption. He also oversees O&M of vast network of more than 20,000 km of Natural Gas and LPG Pipelines, Compressor Stations and Process Plants. Under his leadership, GAIL completed Dabhol Breakwater Project of Konkan LNG Limited (subsidiary of GAIL) enabling all weather operations. He has pioneered many digital transformation initiatives enhancing operational agility & transparency in business areas.

Earlier, as a Board member of GAIL JVs viz. Chairman of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (India's maiden Coal Gasification based Fertilizer Complex), Director- ONGC Petro-additions Limited (OPaL) & South-East Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SEAGP) and former Chairman of Green Gas Limited and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, he has played a pivotal role in strategic goal setting, stakeholder alignment, corporate governance, future-ready business planning.

During his career spanning 32 years at Engineers India Limited previously, he led many large cross- functional teams to execute landmark Projects under complex & challenging conditions viz. world's largest single-train Dangote Refinery & Petrochemical Complex at Nigeria, HMEL’s Mega Petrochemical Complex at Bathinda, GAIL's Petrochemical expansion at Pata. He also led the first greenfield refinery project in Mongolia, contributing significantly to India’s global energy diplomacy.

A thought leader and prolific writer, Gupta, has authored several technical papers/articles on critical packages and fast-tracking project execution. His ideas on project acceleration, digitization and excellence have been institutionalized as best practices.