Deepak Gupta appointed GAIL Chairman & MD

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd on Sunday announced that Deepak Gupta assumed office as its Chairman and Managing Director. Gupta, a mechanical engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, has more than three decades of extensive experience in various areas of the oil and gas industry value chain.



Gupta joined GAIL as Director Projects in February 2022 and has been overseeing various significant infrastructure and clean energy initiatives of GAIL.

These initiatives include the execution of natural gas and LPG pipeline projects, gas processing units, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, and green energy initiatives in alignment with GAIL’s net-zero aspirations.

He was also overseeing the operations and maintenance of GAIL’s vast pipeline network of more than 20,000 km of natural gas and LPG pipelines, compressor stations, and processing units. Deepak Gupta’s experience spans diverse areas such as project and construction management, global procurement, technology selection, business development, and operations and maintenance. Gupta’s appointment as Director Projects was announced in February 2022 by GAIL’s Board of Directors.

During his tenure as the Director (Projects), Gupta was also responsible for the Dabhol Breakwater Project for Konkan LNG Limited, a subsidiary of GAIL, that has ensured the LNG terminal is operational under all weather conditions.

Gupta has also held various directorships in joint ventures and group companies, including being the chairman of Talcher Fertilisers Limited, director of ONGC Petro-additions Limited, South East Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited, and earlier heading Green Gas Limited and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited.

Before being appointed as the director on the GAIL board, Gupta was part of the management team of Engineers India Limited for more than three decades, during which he was responsible for various prestigious energy sector projects, including the Dangote refinery and petrochemical complex in Nigeria, the HMEL petrochemical complex in Bathinda, the petrochemical expansion project of GAIL at Pata, as well as the first-ever greenfield refinery project in Mongolia, contributing to India’s overseas energy engagements.

Gupta has also achieved recognition for his various publications, as he has written numerous articles on the subject of projects, digitisation, and processes, many of which have become part of the energy sector’s best practices.