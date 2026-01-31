Deep-Tech Tie-Up

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) executed a Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement (SSSHA) with IIT Kanpur incubated Deep-tech Startup Maraal Aerospace at IEW 2026, Goa, on January 29, 2026. Under HPCL’s Startup Support Initiative ‘HP Udgam’, HPCL is investing Rs 2 crore in the startup to accelerate product development, testing, and system validation, enabling faster product realization and scale-up. Maraal Aerospace is developing India’s First Solar-Powered Long endurance Drone powered by clean-energy propulsion.