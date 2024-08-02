Declaration on packaged commodities: Deadline for comments extended till Aug

New Delhi: The government has extended the timeline for public comments till August 30 on its proposed amendment to bring uniformity in rules regarding mandatory declaration on packaged commodities sold in the retail market, except for institutional consumers.

According to an official statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs has extended the timeline for submission of comments on the proposed amendment in Rule 3 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 until August 30. The last date of submission was July 29.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 make it mandatory to declare information like name and address of the manufacturer/ packer/ importer, country of origin, common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, MRP, Unit Sale Price, best before/use by date and consumer care details on all pre-packaged commodities.

However, Rule 3 provides that these rules are not applicable for the packaged commodities containing quantity of more than 25 kilogram or 25 litre except cement, fertilizer and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kilogram. It is presumed that the packaged commodities meant for retail sale are not more than 25 kg, the statement said.