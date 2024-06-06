Deal activity declines 3% to $5 billion in May

Mumbai: The overall deal activity declined by 3 per cent to $5.023 billion in May compared to $5.192 billion in the preceding month of April, a report said on Thursday.

The merger and acquisitions plummeted 58 per cent to $1.05 billion during the month compared to $2.526 billion in April, while a 49 per cent increase in the private equity deal values to $3.973 billion from April $2.666 billion helped the overall number.

From a volume perspective, the overall number declined 22 per cent to 137, the report by the consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said.

“The election process could have delayed the deal-making scenario. The election results and the ensuing new government’s strategic direction will be crucial in shaping the investment climate and determining future deal activity,” its partner Shanthi Vijetha said.

The largest merger and acquisition deal in May was the $350 million investment by Google for a minority stake in Flipkart Online Services, followed by Manipal Health Enterprises’ majority acquisition of Medica Synergie for $169 million, the firm said. On the private equity side, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust’s $723 million investment for a 50 per cent stake in four assets of Bharti Enterprises was the biggest deal, it added.