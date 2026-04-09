Dalcore to invest `500 cr to build branded luxury homes in Gurugram

New Delhi: Realty firm Dalcore on Thursday announced a Rs 500 crore investment to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram in partnership with global design brand YOO.

The project, ‘The Falcon’, will come up on a 2-acre plot along Golf Course Road and feature a single 165-metre-high tower — the tallest on the stretch.

It will offer 96 units, including 93 apartments and three penthouses, with a total built-up area of 5 lakh sq ft. Prices are expected to start at Rs 10 crore.

Founded by Philippe Starck and John Hitchcox, YOO has delivered over 85 projects across 36 countries. This marks its first branded residential project in North India.

Dalcore Managing Director Sidharth Chowdhry said the project aims to bring globally recognised design concepts to premium homebuyers, combining Starck’s design vision with architectural inputs from UHA. The company expects to generate around Rs 1,450 crore in revenue. This is Dalcore’s debut project, while property consultant Cushman & Wakefield is the strategic mar-keting partner.