Dabur asked to prove claims against fluoride-based toothpastes in its add

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered Dabur India Ltd to provide scientific evidence backing the claims made in its advertisement that fluoride in toothpaste may lead to negative health effects, including reduced IQ in

children, brittle bones, and dental spotting.

Justice Amit Bansal issued the order in response to an application filed by Colgate-Palmolive, seeking to restrain Dabur from making such claims in its advertising campaign.

Colgate argued that the advertisements were misleading and disparaged fluoride-based toothpastes, effectively targeting Colgate’s own products.

The Court has asked Dabur to submit its response in the matter.

“In its reply, the defendant (Dabur) shall also submit supporting material to justify the following claims made in the advertisement regarding the presence of fluoride in toothpaste: (i) Lower IQ in children, (ii) Brittle bones, and (iii) Spotting on teeth,” the Court stated.

Colgate has alleged that the tagline “Does your favourite toothpaste have fluoride?”—featured in Dabur’s print advertisement on World Oral Health Day—was a subtle dig at Colgate’s own product, which contains fluoride and holds a leading position in the market.

The ad appeared on the same day in The Times of India as Colgate’s own front-page promotion of fluoride toothpaste.

Colgate contends that Dabur’s claims are scientifically unsubstantiated and misleading, noting that fluoride—when used in regulated amounts (up to 1000 ppm)—is globally approved by health authorities for preventing tooth decay.

The company further argued that Dabur’s campaign amounts to unfair competition, as it disparages an entire category of products instead of simply highlighting the benefits of its own offerings.