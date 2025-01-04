D V Kapur Foundation inks MoU with DPS Vasant Kunj to support two EWS students

New Delhi: D V Kapur Foundation has been established primarily to financially support talented students from economically weaker sections (EWS). Based on an MoU signed with DPS Vasant Kunj, the Foundation has selected two meritorious children each with family income of less than Rs. 20,000 per month. At a brief function held at school campus on December 31, 2024, Foundation presented laptops to the selected children. In addition, the MoU envisages to meet the cost of summer/winter uniforms and books & stationery, Wi-Fi expenses amounting to Rs 20,000 per annum for each student till they graduate from class XII. The proposed payments are to be made through school administration.

The function was graced by the presence of D V Kapur, Founder trustee (Founder Chairman NTPC Ltd, Ex-Secretary, Govt. of India), Ravi Vira Gupta (Ex-IAS and Member, The DPSS), Rajiv Kapur (Former MD, Bank of America, and Trustee, DVK Foundation), Deepti Vohra (Principal, DPS Vasant Kunj) and others also participated.

Foundation has already given financial support to three EWS category children each with a high Mensa tested IQ from Vidya School, Gurgaon. Foundation is also exploring similar arrangements with other schools.