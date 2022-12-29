D K Madan assumes charge as Chief Vigilance Officer, POWERGRID





Gurugram: D K Madan has assumed the charge of Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID). Prior to this, he was working as Director (Chemical) in Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, GoI. An IOFS – 1994 Batch Officer, he has worked for around 21 years in three major defense production units of Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) located in different parts of the country and looked after administration, production, planning, procurement. He had also been on the board of PSUs- HOCL, HIL & HFL as "Govt Nominee Director". An Engineering Graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and he has also done Post Graduation in Finance Management.