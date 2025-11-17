Cyber security: Majority Indian cos plan to hire dedicated professionals

New Delhi: Nearly 90 per cent of Indian organisations plan to hire specialised professionals in the next year to strengthen digital identity management, infrastructure and security, according to a report by Rubrik Zero Labs.

The study noted that the rapid rise of AI has led to a surge in both non-human and agentic identities, pushing CIOs and CISOs to prioritise identity-related threats and recovery. The report, Identity Crisis: Understanding & Building Resilience Against Identity-Driven Threats, said identity attacks are emerging as a major cybersecurity risk.

The survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, covered 1,625 IT security leaders from firms with 500 or more employees.

Attackers increasingly target both human and machine identities as the quickest route to sensitive systems, said Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, India & Head of Engineering at Rubrik. The research spanned the US, EMEA and APAC, including India.