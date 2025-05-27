Customs authorities impose Rs 2.76 cr penalties on IndiGo; airline to appeal against orders

New Delhi: Customs authorities have imposed penalties totalling over Rs 2.76 crore on IndiGo, which said it will appeal against the orders imposing fines.

The Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has slapped a penalty of Rs 2.20 crore while Principal Customs, Commissioner of Meenambakkam, Chennai, has imposed a fine of Rs 56,20,254 on the airline, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The communications regarding the penalties were received by the airline from Ahmedabad and Meenambakkam authorities on May 26 and May 27, respectively.

In the filing, the airline said the customs authorities have issued orders confirming the demands for customs duty.

The company believes that it has correctly deposited the duty and that its case has merit. Accordingly, appeals are being filed before the appropriate appellate authority, the filing said.

Further, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said there is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation declined nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 5,313.15 on the BSE.