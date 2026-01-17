CSPDCL gives exemptions to employees from mandatory installation of rooftop solar panels

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company (CSPDCL) has issued fresh guidelines to make the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana more effective and accessible for power sector employees. Earlier, the management had directed all regular officers and employees of the Power Company to install rooftop solar power plants at their residential premises and register by November, warning that failure to comply would lead to withdrawal of special electricity bill concessions from December. However, following a recent review, the management decided to grant exemptions from mandatory installation for employees facing practical and technical difficulties.

According to a circular issued by the Human Resources Department, exemptions will be available to employees living in company quarters or flats who do not own a house in their or their spouse’s name anywhere in Chhattisgarh, those residing in rented accommodation without property ownership, and those living in joint families where the electricity connection is not in the name of the employee or spouse. Relief will also apply in cases where rooftops are technically unsuitable or structurally unable to bear solar panels, as well as for employees living in multi-storeyed buildings or apartments with shared roof constraints where installation is not possible even through virtual net metering. Employees seeking exemption must submit a self-declaration form to their respective Head of Office, after which the competent authority will take a final decision. The management reiterated its commitment to smooth implementation of the scheme by offering loan facilities, a simplified online registration process, dedicated help desks and subsidies.