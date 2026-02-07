CSPDCL achieves 100% electrification target under PM JANMAN Yojana

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd (CSPDCL) has become the first power utility in the country to achieve 100 per cent electrification of targeted households under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) Yojana. Under the scheme, grid electricity was provided to 7,160 households belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and State Energy Secretary Dr Rohit Yadav (IAS) congratulated the beneficiaries as well as CSPDCL employees for this landmark achievement. Launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs two years ago, PM JANMAN focuses on critical interventions, including electricity access, for extremely backward tribal communities.

In Chhattisgarh, households of seven specially backward tribal groups—Abujhmariya, Baiga, Bharia, Pahari Korba, Kamar, Agariya and Birhor—were surveyed under the scheme. A total of 7,160 homes were identified as unelectrified. To connect these remote and inaccessible households, power infrastructure was developed at a cost of Rs 37 crore, covering the installation and commissioning of towers, lines, feeders and transformers.

With the completion of the project within the stipulated timeline, Chhattisgarh has been recognised as the “Best Performing State” at the national level for the implementation of PM JANMAN.

Meanwhile, under another central scheme—the Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA)—65,711 unelectrified Scheduled Tribe households across 6,863 villages in 28 districts have been identified. Grid power has already been supplied to 11,720 homes, and efforts are underway to complete the remaining connections on schedule. CSPDCL Managing Director Bhim Singh has urged teams to maintain momentum to meet all targets within the prescribed timeframe.