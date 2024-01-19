CS Mohit Shaw assumes charge as Chairman of EIRC of ICSI

Kolkata: CS Mohit Shaw has taken over the charge as Chairman of Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the year 2024. CS Soumya Sujit Mishra, Immediate Past Chairman handed over the Chair to Shaw and said that he believes that the forthcoming year will be full of activities under the chairmanship of CS Shaw. Surya Narayan Mishra, Region Director (East) wished good luck to the newly elected Chairman. Shaw appreciated the efforts taken by S S Mishra, Immediate Past Chairman during his tenure. The newly elected office bearers of EIRC of ICSI for the year 2024 include: CS Mohit Shaw – Chairman, CS Anuj Saraswat – Vice Chairman, CS Bishal Harlalka – Secretary and CS Santosh Kumar - Treasurer.

