CrowdStrike, Rubrik partner to accelerate data security transformation

New Delhi: Global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and Rubrik on Monday announced a strategic partnership to accelerate data security transformation and prevent breaches of critical information.

With the help of Rubrik Security Cloud and the industry-leading AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform, organisations can rapidly detect, investigate and stop attacks targeting sensitive data, according to a

statement.

The partnership empowers security teams to detect and defend against attacks swiftly, thereby enhancing cyber resilience for a secured future, Abhilash Purushothaman, Vice-President & General Manager at Rubrik (Asia), said in the statement.

“Our partnership with Rubrik strengthens CrowdStrike’s data gravity, unifying threat detection with data discovery, classification and backup,” Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at

CrowdStrike, said in the statement.

CrowdStrike generates the highest fidelity security telemetry and enriches it with industry-leading adversary intelligence and human expertise to power every aspect of the Falcon platform.

Both the companies can gain context-rich insights, such as attack behaviours and critical data being targeted, that drive accelerated detection, investigation, and recovery, optimise security and IT operations, further reduce alert fatigue, and focus efforts on stopping data breaches, the statement

added.