CRF celebrates 1st foundation day

New Delhi: The Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), the Adani Group’s policy think tank, celebrated its first Foundation Day on Thursday in the national capital, convening leading voices from academia, industry, and government.

Delivering the keynote address, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant lauded CRF for generating actionable, research-based insights on critical global and national challenges. He emphasized the think tank’s potential to influence informed policymaking in India.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, highlighted the Group’s three-decade journey in building infrastructure and driving innovation. He noted that CRF’s research priorities align with the Adani Group’s focus on climate change, clean energy, global trade, and supply chain resilience.

“CRF is committed to providing independent, unbiased policy inputs that can shape decisions across sectors,” Adani said. He also called for greater collaboration among Indian think tanks and policy institutions to reduce duplication and increase impact.

Adani underscored the importance of inclusive growth, urging more policy engagement with India’s heartland regions like Raipur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and the North East. With a mission to facilitate dialogue between policymakers, industry, and academia, CRF aims to become a key contributor to India’s policy ecosystem through deep analysis and strategic outreach.