Credit to industry rises at faster pace of 13.3% in Dec, says RBI data

Mumbai: Bank credit to industry grew at a faster pace of 13.3 per cent in December 2025 compared with 7.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to RBI data released on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the RBI said non-food bank credit grew by 14.4 per cent as on the fortnight ended December 31, 2025, compared to 11.1 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (December 27, 2024).

While credit to ‘micro and small’ showed sharp acceleration in growth, ‘medium’ industries continued to exhibit robust expansion, according to the data on ‘Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit’.

“Credit to large industries also picked up,” the RBI said.

Among major industries, outstanding credit to ‘infrastructure’, ‘all engineering’, ‘basic metal and metal products’, ‘chemical and chemical products’, ‘textiles’ and ‘petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels’ registered resilient year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.

In absolute amount, the credit outstanding to industry at end-December stood at Rs 44.13 lakh crore as against Rs 38.93 lakh crore in December 2024.

The RBI data further showed that advances to agriculture and allied activities registered a year-on-year growth of 12.1 per cent, marginally slower than 12.5 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

Credit to services sector registered a growth rate of 15.3 per cent as against 11.5 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago, supported by higher growth in segments such as ‘non-banking financial companies’, ‘trade’ and ‘commercial real estate’. Similarly, credit to personal loans segment recorded an annual growth of 14.4 per cent, as compared with 12 per cent a year ago.

While segments such as ‘vehicle loans’ and ‘loans against gold jewellery’ sustained robust credit growth, ‘housing’ witnessed steady growth while ‘credit card outstanding’ growth decreased, the RBI said.