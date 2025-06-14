CREDAI, Adani Cement join hands to promote sustainable construction

Ahmedabad: Adani Cement and CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) have entered an exclusive preferred partnership to advance sustainable and high-quality construction in India.

The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, during the CREDAI Governing Council Meeting held in Panjim.

This strategic alliance brings together Adani Cement and the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, aiming to benefit both organisations and the broader construction industry.

Under this collaboration, Adani Cement will leverage CREDAI’s nationwide network of 13,000+ developers to strengthen its B2B outreach, while CREDAI members benefit from Adani Cement’s industry-leading solutions.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, stated: “Our exclusive partnership with CREDAI is a testament to Adani Cement’s commitment to nation-building through sustainable and innovative construction. By joining hands with CREDAI, we aim to accelerate the adoption of world-class cement products and green concrete solutions in India’s real estate sector. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of building a greener, smarter urban future – one where Adani Cement’s technical expertise and CREDAI’s on-ground experience come together to create stronger, safer, and more sustainable structures. We are excited to work closely with CREDAI members and support them with the best of our materials and R&D capabilities, ultimately delivering superior value to homeowners and contributing to India’s growth story.”