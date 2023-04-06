‘Counterfeiting, smuggling poses health & safety threat to consumers’

MUZAFFARPUR: Gopal Meena, Commissioner, Muzaffarpur, Govt of Bihar yesterday said, “Counterfeiting and smuggling poses significant health, safety threats to consumers and such awareness programs will play a pivotal role in protecting them from the hazards posed by illicit trade.”

Addressing the FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) program on ‘Preventive Strategies to Combat Counterfeiting and Smuggling’ Meena stated that before buying any product consumer should check the originality of the product by using the advance technological solutions such as bar codes, QR codes, holograms etc. He further urged them to take strong and effective measures to combat this growing menace.

Pankaj Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Bihar said, “Smuggling and counterfeiting impacts the economic stability of the country. India has vast porous borders which further adds to the problem of smuggling. Effective enforcement action, increased border management, better surveillance mechanisms, latest technology, enhanced consumer awareness and more youth engagement are few measures to address the twin hazards of smuggling and counterfeiting.”

Pranav Kumar, Collector, Muzaffarpur said, “Awareness is the key to eradicate the growing menace of illicit trade impacting our day-to-day life, which needs to be addressed on a priority. He emphasized to ask a bill while making a purchase to safeguard the consumers from being duped by illicit market operators. He congratulated FICCI CASCADE for taking the initiative to spread knowledge and empower the public by organizing such an enlightening seminar in the state of Bihar.

Rajiva Ranjan Verma, Former Director General, RPF, NCRB, Civil Defense, Home Guard & Fire Services and BPR&D said, “Raising awareness is an important aspect of combating illicit trade in terms of smuggling and counterfeiting which needs to be pursued vigorously.” The role of youth is paramount in battling the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting, he noted.

The Commissioner also felicitated School Children for the inter-school competition organised by FICCI CASCADE on the theme ‘Role of Youth in Making India Free from Smuggling & Counterfeiting’. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 280 students from 30 schools of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.