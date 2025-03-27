‘Counterfeiting pose significant challenge for agencies’

NEW DELHI: Additional Commissioner of Police and Joint Director of Delhi Police Academy Asif Mohammad Ali said on Wednesday that illicit activities such as counterfeiting and smuggling pose “significant challenges” for law enforcement agencies.

“As police officers, we must recognize the prevalence of counterfeit and smuggled goods, which are widely available in the market. These unlawful practices have a profound impact on the social, mental, and overall well-being of citizens,” he said while addressing the FICCI CASCADE’s Capacity Building Programme Empowers Police Officers to Prevent Counterfeiting and Smuggling. Ali emphasised: “…we must empathize with victims by stepping into their shoes to truly understand their suffering. It is our duty to recognize every cognizable offense, uphold both moral and legal responsibilities, and take appropriate legal action against offenders. We must work diligently to prevent such crimes from significantly impacting society, safeguarding public welfare, and maintaining law & order.”

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE said: “Counterfeiting and smuggling have several detrimental effects. They result in significant losses for legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust, and deprive the nation of crucial revenue,..”