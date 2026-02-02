Counterfeit, smuggled goods endanger public health, erode social values and impact economy: DGP, Goa

Goa: FICCI-CASCADE on Monday organised a capacity-building programme for police officers on the “Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling” at the GO’s Institute Hall, GRP Camp, Altinho Panaji, Goa, bringing together over 200 senior police officials and industry representatives.

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar backed the initiative, stressing the need to sharpen on-ground capabilities to curb illicit trade. “Law enforcement agencies must recognise the deep and wide-spread presence of counterfeit and smuggled goods in our markets. These illegal activities impact the economy, erode social values, endanger public health, and ultimately affect citizens’ quality of life,” he said.

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said counterfeiting and smuggling “cause significant losses to legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust and deprive the nation of crucial revenue,” adding that health risks from illicit products are a “grave concern”.

Ashish Paul, Vice President–Corporate Affairs, ITC Ltd., noted that halving illicit trade could “unlock un-precedented economic growth, generate employment and strengthen India’s journey towards Atma-nirbhar Bharat by 2047”.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Desai said officers must “view crimes through the eyes of victims” and ensure timely action.

Citing a FICCI CASCADE report, officials said the illicit market across five key sectors is estimated at Rs 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel accounting for over half at Rs 4.04 lakh crore, undermining competition and tax revenues.