Corporate Kaleidoscope

An Official Language Implementation Committee meeting was organised on Monday at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala for effective implementation of Official Language (Raj Bhasha) policy. The meeting was chaired by the GM, RCF Kapurthala, Ajay Nandan. Senior Rajbhasha Officer Vinod Katoch presented a comprehensive report highlighting usage of Hindi in official work during the previous quarter. On this occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions organised during Hindi Pakhwada. The annual publication of Rajbhasha Department, ‘Arunodaya,’ was also released during the meeting.