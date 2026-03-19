Corporate Kaleidoscope

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group, was presented the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on 18 March for services to UK-India business relations. The Tata Group is a long-standing investor in the UK with operations spanning automotive, steel, technology, and consumer sectors. The presentation ceremony was held in the presence of his friends and family at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. As Chairman of Tata Group, he has made an exceptional contribution to UK-India business relations and to investing in the UK over many years.





NTPC Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Octopus Energy Group to explore strategic collaboration across the power and energy sector. The MoU was signed on the side lines of Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, being held from 19-22 March 2026, under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India in the presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Ministry of Power, GoI), Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary (Ministry of Power, GoI), Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Limited and Renu Narang, CEO, NVVN. The MoU was signed by Dr. Jatinder Singh Chandok, Head International Business Development, NTPC and Chris Fitzgerald, Group Director, International Affairs, Octopus Energy.