Corporate Kaleidoscope

The Reserve Bank of India has been selected for the ‘Initiative of the Year Award’ by Central Banking, London, UK. The recognition is for launching the ‘.bank.in’ domain, making India the first country globally to mandate a secure and exclusive Internet domain for the banking system. The transition enhances consumer confidence, helps reduce digital payment frauds and strengthens financial stability. This has been implemented through involvement of multiple stakeholders, including the Government of India, NIXI, IDRBT, and banks.





NMDC Ltd and GMDC Ltd signed an MoU to explore collaborations in Rare Earth Elements and associated minerals on Monday. This partnership paves the way for exploration of rare earth deposits in the country, along with the expansion of R&D capabilities and carbon conscious initiatives in this sub-sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC and Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC accompanied by Senior Officers from both sides at the NMDC Headquarters in Hyderabad. Effective from March 16, 2026 for a period of two years, the MOU recommends the formation of a Steering Committee and Working Group to evaluate and enrich the proposed collaboration.