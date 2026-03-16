Corporate Kaleidoscope

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) organised the 1st Regional Workshop on the Urban Invest Window (UiWIN) from 15–16 March 2026. Ponguru Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Govt of Andhra Pradesh inaugurated the workshop. The event was also graced by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Member of Parliament from Ongole, Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA); S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Govt of Andhra Pradesh and Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & MD, HUDCO.

A one-day Safety Training Programme was organised at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala in collaboration with the Directorate of Factories, Punjab, Chandigarh & the Punjab Industrial Safety Council, Chandigarh at the Technical Training Centre of RCF. Deputy Director of Factories, Kapurthala, Gurjent Singh, Jaspreet Singh & Joga Ram from Directorate of Factories Office were present on the occasion. Safety Officer Ashok Kumar Meghwal organised a quiz on occupational safety topics & prizes were distributed to the winning participants. Chief Safety Officer Jagmeet Singh delivered the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the programme.