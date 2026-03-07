Corporate Kaleidoscope

NBCC, observed the 55th Safety Week 2026 with a pledge-taking ceremony emphasizing. On the occasion, Dr. K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, administered the Safety Pledge to employees, encouraging them to uphold the highest standards of safety at all work sites and offices. The pledge ceremony was attended by Anjeev Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), Ritu Pande, Chief Vigilance Officer, and other senior officers of the company.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has signed an agreement with the Institute of Fire, Safety & Disaster Management Studies (IFSDMS) to strengthen emergency response capabilities through specialised Live Fire Training for its officers. The pact was signed by Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, Executive Director – Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), HPCL, and Dharmendra Wakharikar, Chief Coordinator, IFSDMS, in the presence of Vikram Mahurkar, President, IFSDMS and Managing Director, Checkmate Group.