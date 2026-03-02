Corporate Kaleidoscope

The 8th edition of MCX-IPF COMQUEST 2026, the national-level commodity markets quiz organised by the MCX Investor Protection Fund, concluded in Mumbai on February 27, with participation from over 12,000 students across 1,000+ institutions spanning 30 states and 300 cities.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two major transmission infrastructure projects of POWERGRID in Rajasthan. With a combined investment of over Rs 3,600 crore, these projects include ‘Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part-B1’ and the ‘Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E.’





The Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Located at Teen Murti Bhawan in New Delhi, celebrated National Science Day as ‘Vigyan Utsav’ on Saturday, hosting a day-long series of activities. On the same occasion, the museum also commemorated the 130th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Ashwani Lohani Director, PMML inaugurated the event in presence of Dr. Priyanka Mishra, CEO, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya