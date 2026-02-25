CORPORATE KALEIDOSCOPE

Modern Coach Factory (MCF) General Manager Prashant Kumar Mishra poses for a group picture with delegates from different industries and representatives of the CII, led by Alok Shukla, Director & Head – UP State, CII, after a meeting at MCF Raebareli on Wednesday. CAO/FWP Raveesh Kumar, CMM/Bogie S. K. Jha, CMM/Furnishing R. K. Singh, CMM/Electrical K. K. Kannojia, CMM/Project Kameshwar Paswan and others attended the meeting





Responsible Miner, the R&D Centre of NMDC, signs an MoU with IIT Hyderabad to advance indigenous technology in mineral processing and allied areas. The MoU was signed by Sanjeev Sahi, ED (R&D), NMDC, and the Dean (Sponsored Research & Consultancy), IIT Hyderabad, in the presence of B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, aimed at advancing indigenous technology in mineral processing and allied areas