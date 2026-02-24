Corporate Kaleidoscope

The Vice-President of the Republic of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, visited the headquarters of NBCC (India) Limited in New Delhi leading a high-level delegation. The Seychelles delegation held detailed discussions with K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC and other senior officers of the company regarding projects in Seychelles. During the meeting, comprehensive presentations were made to the delegation outlining infrastructure development for an area of about 139 acres of an island. The proposed development would include affordable social housing, leisure & hospitality, premium villas, sports arena, social infrastructure etc.