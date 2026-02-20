Corporate Kaleidoscope

VIT Vice President, Sankar Viswanathan, has been conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering and Technology Management by the Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep (RMUTK), Thailand. This honour recognises Sankar’s exceptional leadership, professional achievements, and his significant contributions to the advancement of engineering and technology management from Palakorn Suwanrath, Privy Council of Thailand and Dr. Pichai Janmanee, President Rajamangala University of Technology Krungthep (RMUTK). The Ceremony was attended by VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan, Ramani Balasundaram, Assistant Vice President Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, Dr. Sravan Krishna.

REC Ltd on Thursday showcased the first live demonstration of India’s Peer‑to‑Peer (P2P) energy trading pilot program under the India Energy Stack at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam. The live demonstration took place in the presence of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma, Chair, India Energy Stack; Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman and MD, REC Ltd; Ashish Kumar Goel, Chairman, UPPCL; Alok Kumar, Director General, AIDA; Reji Pillai, President, ISGF; Shashank Misra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power; Prince Dhawan, Executive Director, REC; and Swetha Ravi Kumar, Executive Director, FSR Global.